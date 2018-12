Overnight a red Ford Focus has been stolen from Harmston, between Sleaford and Lincoln, and set on fire at a village near Gainsborough.

The burning vehicle (registration YY15 ZHH) was found on fire after a collision on Stow Road, Willingham by Stow.

Two fire crews were called to put out the blaze. No casualties were reported.

Lincolnshire Police officers are asking if anyone saw it or the persons within. If you are able to assist with enquiries ring 101 and quote incident 4 of 12/12/18.