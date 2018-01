Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a property in Coleby which happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The would-be burglar is reported to have damaged a rear window of the house on Coronation Crescent in the village at about 1.30pm.

If you have any information contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 187 of January 23 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.