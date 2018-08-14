Police seeking two men in connection with purse theft in Sleaford supermarket

Police are appealing for help to identify two men caught on camera at Sleaford’s Tesco supermarket that may be able to help officers with an investigation of a theft.

Two men – one described as a white man of slim build, with bald head and wearing a blue T-shirt and white slim fit shorts, and one described as white, average build, dark hair and wearing a white and red T-shirt and black shorts – entered the Tesco store on Northgate, Sleaford at approximately 11am on August 2, say Lincolnshire Police.

Do you recognise this man? EMN-180814-165809001

It was reported that the two men entered the store from the direction of the cashpoints, where they followed a female who reported her purse stolen a short while later.

The victim’s card was then used by one of the men at the Nationwide bank on Northgate. One of the men reportedly ran to the cash machine at the bank.

If you believe you saw anything, or know who the men in the pictures are, get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 136 of August 2. Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the incident number (136 of August 2) in the subject box. Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Do you recognise this man? EMN-180814-165719001

Do you recognise this man? EMN-180814-165729001

Do you recognise this man? EMN-180814-165739001

Do you recognise this man? EMN-180814-165749001