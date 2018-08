Police are looking for two males wearing dark hoodies who were seen in the area after two cars were damaged on a Sleaford street in the early hours.

Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team say the two cars were damaged whilst parked on King Edward Street in Sleaford at around 12.45am on August 19.

Two males in dark hoodies are said to have been seen nearby.

If anyone saw anything around this time contact Lincolnshire Police quoting crime number 18000394926 on 101.