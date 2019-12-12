Police superintendent will make agencies work together to keep Lincolnshire communities safe

Lincolnshire Police’s Superintendent Diane Coulson has been appointed as Lincolnshire County Council’s new Assistant Director of Public Protection and will take up the post in the New Year.

The role involves making sure that a host of agencies are working together effectively to keep communities safe. This includes Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Lincolnshire Trading Standards and health and charity organisations.

Taking up the post on January 6, Superintendent Coulson has 23 years of experience within policing and has worked in a number of roles including response and neighbourhood policing, CID, the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit and Major Crime Investigation. Superintendent Coulson has worked across Lincolnshire and also within the wider East Midlands region.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Les Britzman, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Superintendent Coulson to the council in the New Year to carry on the good work of her predecessors from Lincolnshire Police. This role brings organisations together to co-ordinate our work together to keep residents safer in Lincolnshire. This includes work to reduce anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse and re-offending in Lincolnshire.”

Superintendent for East Operations, Diane Coulson says: “I’m really excited to be taking up this post in the New Year. There is already a lot of great partnership work happening in Lincolnshire and I am looking forward to being involved in this and developing this further so we can make the best use of the resources we have as different agencies to deliver the most effective service together to keep the local and visiting communities in our area safe.”