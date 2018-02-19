Police treating assault by group on man in pub car park as ‘hate crime’

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that took place in Sleaford overnight Saturday/Sunday).

The assault is said to have happened at about 12.50am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the car park behind the Bull and dog pub, off Southgate, Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report that a man had been assaulted by a large group of men outside a commercial premises on Southgate, Sleaford. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“This is currently being investigated as a hate crime, as there were racially aggravated factors.

“If anyone saw anything, can they please call 101 quoting incident 30 of February 18.”