Police are looking to speak to this man (pictured), who may have information about a burglary where £4,000 in cash was stolen from a Sleaford pub.

On December 2, someone went into the Marquis of Granby, on Northgate, and took the money.

Do you recognise this man? EMN-200901-124012001

If you have any information, or recognise the ma, call 101, quoting incident 285 of December 3 or email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Incident 285 of December 3 in the subject line; or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.