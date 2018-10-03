Police warn that threatening phone calls from HM Revenue and Customs are a scam

Over the past 48 hours Lincolnshire Police have received a number of reports of threatening callers fraudulently claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs.

According to the police warnings, the criminals call victims threatening arrest or lawsuit, or stating that the victims are under investigation.

The criminals demand payment of a large fee. In other circumstances the criminals have left voice mails demanding that victims call back or face further action.

A police spokesman stated: “This is a scam – if you receive a call of this nature please terminate it immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040. For police support or assistance please call 101.

“We are asking for members of the public to make their family members and friends aware of this fraud.”