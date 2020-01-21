Police warning as underage drinker needs treatment after falling into water near Navenby

A warning has been issued by police to parents and shop staff about the dangers of underage drinking after a youth fell into water and needed medical treatment near Navenby.

Emergency services were called on Sunday afternoon to the scene at Navenby Lowfields where young people had been drinking underage and one fell into water and had to receive treatment from an ambulance crew.

PCSO Sarah Lingard from Hykeham police station said on social media she had just attended what she described as a “very dangerous near miss” explaining: “Thankfully the person is OK, but has had to have medical treatment.

“Fire, police and ambulance all attended the incident. The young people had been supplied alcohol by an adult.

“I would ask all shop staff to be mindful of proxy sales of alcohol.

“If you suspect the alcohol is going to be handed to someone underage do not serve them.”