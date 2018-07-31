Police warning over fake Costa Coffee voucher scam sent to thousands on Whatsapp

A fake Costa Coffee voucher scam is catching people out on Whatsapp and allowing criminals to steal personal data.

Police have issued an urgent warning about this new scam that starts with Whatsapp users receiving an offer for a £75 voucher in celebration of Costa’s 50th birthday.

The Costa Whatsapp scam

Victims are then asked to enter personal information before they can access the ‘voucher’.

Costa has confirmed the message is a scam.

If you get this message, do not click on the link and do not enter any personal information.

Scams can be reported to Action Fraud UK on 0300 123 2040 or visit https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud