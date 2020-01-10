Police warning public not to approach man wanted for an assault in Wellingore

Police are looking to trace a man wanted in relation to an assault in the Wellingore area.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to find 43-year-old Darren Browning in connection with the assault which is reported to have taken place on Tuesday, January 7.

He has connections to the Bourne and south Lincolnshire area.

A police spokesman said: "We would advise the public not to approach him, but to report any sightings to us."

Call 101, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111