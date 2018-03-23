Police witness appeal after car is ‘keyed’ in Metheringham street

Police are appealing for witnesses to a report of damage done to a car while parked in Metheringham.

The grey Toyota Hilux was said to have been damaged on Fen Road, Metheringham, near the Squash Club.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham neighbourhood policing team said: “The damage is consistent with the vehicle having been ‘keyed’ on the near side, back panel.”

It is believed the damage was done some time between 7.20pm and 9pm on Wednesday night (March 21).

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 303 of 22/03/18. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.