A lawn mower and hedge trimmer have been stolen from a garden shed in Horbling, according to police.

Sometime between 9pm on Sunday night and 8am Monday morning burglars have climbed over a 6ft fence and gained entry to an insecure garden shed in Spring Lane, Horbling, says neighbourhood PCSO Sandra Brommell.

They have then stolen a lawnmower and a hedge trimmer before going back over the fence.

If you can assist with police enquiries call 101 and quotecCrime occurrence number 18000 219335.