Power tools stolen from van in Dunston - witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after various power tools were stolen from van parked overnight in Dunston.

The incident is said to have happened overnight Monday/Tuesday on Main Road, Dunston when a white coloured Peugeot Expert panel van is said to have been broken, according to PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham policing team.

The intruder has managed to get into the secured van by forcing open a door and taken various power tools.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 129 of 24/04/18. Alternatively you may inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.

○ The amount of tool thefts from vans in the Sleaford area is a worrying trend - tell us your stories and how it has affected you and your livelihoods. Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or contact via Facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or call 01529 415981