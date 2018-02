Police are appealing for information after power tools and other items were taken in a burglary of a property under development in Helpringham

PCSO Patrick Welby of Sleaford Rural South neighbourhood policing team reports that the break in happened overnight on the night of February 6 to 7 on George Street in the village.

Should anyone have seen anything suspicious call police on 101 referring to incident 48 of 07/02/18.