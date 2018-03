Items including a quadbike were taken in a burglary of farm buildings at Stragglethorpe, say police.

The agricultural buildings were said to have been targeted by thieves Between 2pm on Sunday (March 4) and 1pm the next day.

They have stolen items including a John Deere 885D quadbike.

If you saw or heard anything or have any CCTV which may assist the police investigation, you are asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 18000103766.