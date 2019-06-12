Quantity of electric bikes stolen in 'high value theft' from Welbourn business

Thieves have stolen a number of valuable electric bikes from a business unit in Welbourn.

The unit on Main Road in the village was said by police to have been targeted between 3pm on June 3 and 10am the next morning.

A police spokesman described the burglary as a "high value theft" of a quantity of 'E-bikes'.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of the local policing team said if anyone has any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 95 of June 4. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.