Raising awareness of restorative justice

The role played by restorative justice in giving victims of crime a voice within the criminal justice system has been highlighted in Lincolnshire.

Last week was International Restorative Justice Week.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the benefits that restorative justice can have on victims of crime and of the service itself.

Restorative Justice lets victims of crime explain directly to an offender how their actions affected them, ask questions and seek an explanation from the offender. This process is said to allow victims to feel empowered and to help them move forward with their lives.

In Lincolnshire, Restorative Solutions works in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Lincolnshire Police to support victims of crime through restorative justice.

Last week, the not-for-profit community interest company was supporting International Restorative Justice Week through its social media platforms.

Jill Hill, restorative justice service development manager in Lincolnhsire, said the week’s activities ‘can only have been positive’.

She said: “Restorative Justice is a victim centred process which supports victims of crime deal with the stress caused by a crime. It is a chance for the people who have been harmed to tell their story and share the pain and impact of the crime on their lives, with the person who has caused it. Many of the victims we work with have specific questions that have not been answered through the criminal justice process which they are able to gain answers to through this process, questions such as ‘Why me?’”.

For more information, contact Jill on jillhill@restorativesolutions.org.uk or 01522 947246.