Rapist serving life sentence is arrested after escape alert

Police say that a rapist serving a life sentence alleged to have absconded from custody from a prison near Boston has now been located.

Police released a warning after Wayne Jones went missing from HMP North Sea Camp, an open prison near Freiston, yesterday evening (Sunday).

People were warned not to approach him if they saw him.

But Lincolnshire Police have just released a statement to say Jones has now been located and arrested in Sleaford at about 11am this morning.

A spokesperson said: "The 39-year-old has been arrested in relation to absconding.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."