Report a drink driver by text in new Lincolnshire Police summer campaign

Members of the public will be able to report a suspected drink or drug driver by sending Lincolnshire Police a short text message as part of the force’s latest campaign.

Lincolnshire Police are launching their summer drink and drug drive campaign on Sunday, July 1.

A poster highlighting the text service for the summer drink and drug driving campaign in Lincolnshire. EMN-180628-171711001

Members of the public will be able to report a drink or drug driver they know using a short code SMS text service. Simply text the word DRINK 80800 with details of: Who (the vehicle registration) Where (the person will be drinking) and When.

Police officers will use the information to stop, arrest and process the driver through the courts.

This is only to be used for non-emergency cases.

If members of the public see a drink/drug driver actually driving, they are still advised that they should treat it as an emergency and call 999.

Drivers are reminded that police will be carrying out roadside checks at all times of the day, including the mornings, and now carry drug testing kits so drivers can be tested accurately at the roadside for drugs.

The text service was conceived from the knowledge that the police believed there are people that know of drink drivers but do nothing about it due to fear of retribution or personal conflict. They want to protect the people they love, but do not feel there is a safe and anonymous way to achieve that.

It was used initially as part of the summer 2014 campaign where the force received over 200 text messages from members of the public wanting to ‘do something’ about drink drivers they know.

lincolnshire Police feel this has empowered people to make a stance and say no to those drivers who put others at risk and can potentially kill others on Lincolnshire’s roads by drink and drug driving.