Restraining order placed on woman who attacked estranged husband and his new partner in their home near Sleaford

A hedge fund trader who attacked her estranged husband and his new partner at his home near Sleaford has been warned she could face a longer jail sentence if she breaches an order which bans her from contacting either of them.

A judge at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday made the restraining order against mother-of-four Nasreen Knight, 37, just days after she was jailed for arming herself with a knife and attacking her husband Julian Knight as his new partner, Erika Hillyer, hid under the stairs of the family’s £1million farmhouse.

Under the order Knight, who was last week sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for the incident, will no longer be able to contact Mr Knight or her former friend Ms Hillyer, or enter the village of Hough on the Hill.

The restraining order, which will last for five years, allows Knight’s solicitors to contact her husband in relation to their divorce and children.

Imposing the order, Judge Simon Hirst told Knight: “I make the order in the terms read out. It will be for five years.

“If you breach the terms of the order you are likely to face up to five years imprisonment.”

When asked by the judge if she understood Knight replied: “Yes I do, thank you.”

The same judge had jailed Knight last Friday after she admitted injuring her husband with a knife as their marriage broke up.

Knight, who speaks five languages, also threatened to kill her former equestrian pal, Ms Hillyer after turning up drunk at the farmhouse in Hough on the Hill.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Knight had been involved in a previous incident with her husband, a retired investment fund boss, eight days earlier when he returned from a medical appointment in London.

On that occasion Knight lunged at her husband and then smashed his glasses. Moments later she went on to attack him in the laundry room.

The court heard Knight also rammed his Land Rover Defender with her Nissan, and when Mr Knight’s new partner, Erika Hillyer turned up, she was also attacked.

Knight was arrested and charged following the incident in January but bailed on condition she did not return to the house.

But eight days later she was back at the property demanding her husband drop the charges as she feared it would prevent her taking up a position with Bloomberg, the court heard.

Nasreen Knight, 37, of Hough Road, Frieston, had admitted two charges of assault by beating and a further charge of criminal damage arising from the incident on January 11. She admitted affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 19.