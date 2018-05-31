Robbers escape with quantity of cash after demanding money from Co-op shop staff near Sleaford

Two men escaped with a quantity of cash after demanding money from a Co-op store last light.

At 10.38pm on Wednesday May 30 police received a report of a robbery at the Co-op store on Ermine Street in Ancaster.

It was reported that two men entered the store and demanded money from a member of staff in the shop. Nobody was injured in the incident and the men made off with a quantity of cash.

A number of lines of enquiry are ongoing to try and trace the suspects.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, or you saw anybody you thought was acting suspiciously, or saw any suspicious vehicles in the area, please contact police via email, force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 452 of 30/05/2018 in the subject box, or call 101 quoting incident 452 of 30/05/2018.