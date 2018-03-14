Rotary Clubs gear up for Children of Courage Awards and offer free blood pressure checks in Sleaford

A community organisation in Sleaford is counting down to its next Stroke Awareness Day and the free blood pressure checks it will be offering as part of the event.

The Rotary Club of Sleaford will be holding the event next month, on Saturday, April 21.

It will see it offer free blood pressure checks in conjunction with the St John Ambulance.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm in Sleaford’s Market Place.

A spokesman for the club said: “The Rotary Club of Sleaford is involved in numerous community projects involving both the young and not so young but probably the most important is our offer of having a free blood pressure checks as part of our Stroke Awareness Day.

“High blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms but if left untreated could well increase your risk of serious problems such as heart attack and strokes not to mention the damage to the brain, kidneys and eyes.

“The only way to know whether you are running a risk is to have a blood pressure check.”

Anyone diagnosed with high blood pressure will be informed at the time and advised to see their doctor.

Last year, out of a total of 115 attendees, 30 were recommended to visit their doctor and two to seek an urgent follow up.

○ The Rotary Club of Sleaford and Sleaford Kesteven Rotary Club host their annual Children of Courage Awards tonight (Wednesday) at the North Kesteven District Council’s Civic Suite, Sleaford.

Eight under 18s will be rewarded for their courage to overcome mental or physical impairments, debilitating family situations or other challenging circumstances.