A Ruskington man denied four charges of rape when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.

Richard Corney, 50, of Cornwell Way, Ruskington, is accused of committing the offences on dates between December 6, 2002 and December 5, 2004.

Corney also denied two charges of indecency with a child and two further charges of indecent assault.

He was granted conditional bail and the hearing was adjourned for a trial scheduled to be held in February 2019.