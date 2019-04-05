Ruskington rapist jailed for 15 years

A Ruskington man has been jailed for 15 years and placed on the sex offender register for life after being found guilty of rape and sentenced yesterday (Thursday) at Lincoln Crown Court.

Richard Corney, 51, of Cornwell Way, Ruskington, had denied four charges of rape on dates between December 6, 2002 and December 5, 2004.

Corney also denied two charges of indecency with a child and two further charges of indecent assault. The jury returned a guilty verdict on all eight charges after just 45 minutes' deliberation.

Corney, who had worked at a local bakery for over 20 years, was portrayed as a family man in his defence, but this was denied by witnesses and the prosecution described how Corney had sexually assaulted a girl 10 to 20 times when she was between the ages of 13 and 15.

The court had heard that Corney had filmed the acts on a video camera in a premeditated act.

The judge refused to consider leniency in his sentencing in light of Corney's attempts to turn his life around since being on remand awaiting sentencing.