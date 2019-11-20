Sadness after vintage bandstand shelters vandalised in park near Sleaford

Residents have expressed outrage at vandalism of one of the ‘bandstand’ shelters in the public park area at a community near Sleaford.

Sam Risdale, of Greylees, came across the damage on Sunday and was shocked and saddened by what she found.

The floor of the shelter was thoughtlessly left coated in broken glass. Photo: Ssm Risdale EMN-191120-174322001

Posting images of the vandalism on the Greylees Facebook page, she said: “There is loads of broken glass and smashed panes in the bandstand.

“Sorry I had no way of clearing up, please be aware if you are walking with children and animals.”

The brand new housing estate has grown up over the last decade within the grounds of the 100-year-old former Rauceby Hospital and the original ‘bandstands’ area, which had been used as an area fo patients to exrcise in the fresh air, was restored and preserved by the developers.

Ms Risdale said: “As a new resident to the area it saddens me to see pleasant communal areas like this, which we are lucky to have, so thoughtlessly ruined by the minority.”

She added: “I think on the whole it’s quite a safe estate. I think the lighting is poor though which does not help.

“There is not much for young people to do other than collect in the communal areas and geographically it is rather isolated from Sleaford.”

Other residents are concerned that CCTV security cameras installed by the management company which maintains the estate had not been working properly to deter such incidents.

Lincolnshire Police has been approached to comment on the vandalism concerns on the estate.