Safe stolen from property in Potterhanworth

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary where a safe was stolen from a residential property in Potterhanworth.

The appeal by the Bracebridge Heath Neighbourhood Policing Team says the burglars have gained entry by forcing open a key safe and using the key to open the door of the property on Barff Road.

Once inside the property they have stolen a heavy safe.

The incident occurred overnight between 10pm Monday and 9am yesterday (Tuesday).

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 120 of 19/06/18. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.