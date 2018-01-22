Sat nav stolen from van in Osbournby

A Tom Tom sat nav device has been reported stolen from a white Mercedes van parked in Osbournby.

from Sleaford Policing Team.

The van was broken into on New Street, between 3pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday and as well as the sat nav, the vehicle’s ignition and dashcam were damaged.

Should anyone have seen anything suspicious contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting occurrence number 18000028061.

Thefts from vans have been a growing concern for Lincolnshire Police locally in the last few weeks.