‘Senseless’ vandals splatter paint across windows and floors of new care home in Sleaford

Police are appealing for information after what they call a “senseless and callous act of vandalism.”

The Gleholme Healthcare care home construction site on Furlong Way (near Holdingham roundabout in Sleaford) was targeted at some point overnight last night (Wednesday/Thursday).

Paint smeared across doors of the new care home at Holdingham. EMN-180222-145721001

Police say the vandals have opened cans of paint and plastered the contents across, walls, floors and windows, causing significant damage to windows, doors and carpets.

Once finished the building will be used as a care home for people with dementia and the damage caused is likely to be a setback in the building project, explain police.

PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard of Sleaford neighbourhood policing team said: “It is devastating when you see the level of damage. It is a building that is to be used for elderly people with dementia.

“This is an act of vandalism that is senseless, callous and totally pointless.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 with incident number 58 of February 22. It is likely that the offenders would have had paint on their cloths or shoes.

Glenholme Healthcare Group Limited is building a multi-million pound state-of-the-art residential care facility for the elderly. The 64-bed care home will feature high quality rooms with communal living space and extensive gardens for residents.

The new property will also bring more than 60 full and part-time roles.