A wooden shed behind the parish church in Navenby has been damaged according to police, who are appealing for witnesses.

Local police have received a report that the door of the shed behind St Peter’s Church on Church Lane in the village was damaged between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 220 of 13/08/18. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.