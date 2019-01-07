Shop burglar had been working there

A woman running a Sleaford convenience store who offered a man work, food and drink while down on his luck were repaid by him burgling their business.

But after recognising Alan Davidson, 39, of no fixed abode, on CCTV footage he has been sent to prison for nine months after admitting the burglary to Lincoln Magistrates, along with three counts of shoplifting. Khushbu Shah took over Boston Road Convenience Store in July from a family friend.

She said some tidying up and slab laying needed doing at the rear of the premises and took on Davidson to do the work, giving him some free beers and food as a goodwill gesture at times, as well as paying him for his work. But she said Davidson left his tools behind, pledging to pick them up later when he returned to tidy up.On Saturday December 8, Mrs Shah opened up the shop but found the metal security plate on the back door had been removed to gain access into the shop area and cigarettes, tobacco, spirits, the float from the till (which was smashed) and some parcels had been stolen.

Mrs Shah said: “I just collapsed on the floor and cried. A customer came in and rang the police.”

She is full of praise for the ‘kind, helpful’ officers who came, particularly PC Jimmy Conway and Special Constable Luke Carr, who kept her updated on the case. Mrs Shah reviewed CCTV footage and recognised the intruder as Davidson and gave it to police who soon caught up with him.

Davidson was sentenced on December 18 for the burglary, along with three counts of shoplifting from Lincoln Primark and the Lincoln Road Co-op in Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This was swift justice and a credit to those involved. We are very grateful to the shopkeeper for taking the time to pay tribute to PC Conway and Special Constable Carr who worked incredibly hard on this case.”