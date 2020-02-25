Sleaford area man banned and fined after downing whiskies before driving

A Sleaford area man told magistrates he thought he was drinking single whiskies not doubles before he was stopped by police in the early hours of the morning after being seen weaving across the road.

Arunas Zemaitis, 38, of Grove Street, Great Hale, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police saw Zemaitis driving his Hyundai i30 at 3.25am on January 5 on Boardsides, near Boston and he was arrested after providing a positive breath test.

She said the reading was 73 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

In mitigation, Anita Toale said he had been drinking whisky with friends and had thought they were single measures but was told later they had been doubles, although she admitted he would likely have still been over the limit if they had been singles.

She said he had just been offered a job as a lorry driver and obviously he would no longer be able to take that because of the mandatory driving ban.

Zemaitis was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also fined £330 and ordered to pay £118 in court costs and charges.