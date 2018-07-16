Sleaford man accused of involvement in dog fights target of police manhunt

A Sleaford man is currently the target of a police hunt after failing to appear in court on numerous occasions

John Knibbs, 54, is wanted for missing numerous court hearings in relation to charges over animal cruelty. He is accused of six offences under the Animal Welfare Act and two offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act. Knibbs is one of five people who were required in court due to connections to a Police and RSPCA investigation into dog fighting.

The Investigation is being led by RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall, who said: "Mr Knibbs hasn’t been seen since December and we’ve failed to reach him so we’re asking the public to help us track him down.

“We’ve tried all the normal avenues and have reason to believe he may have fled to southern Ireland.

“If anyone knows where he is or can assist in our investigation we’d urge them to contact us or police.”

Knibbs has failed to appear in three court hearings at Lincoln Magistrates' Court in April, May and June of this year.

If you have information, there are a number of ways you can report:

By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk;

Via the non-emergency number 101;

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or their website.