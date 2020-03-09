Sleaford man admits climbing on roof and flinging tiles at police

A man who was “talked down” by police negotiators after climbing onto a house roof in Sleaford and throwing items to the ground will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Nathan Stevenson, 26, was charged with a string of offences after police were called to the property in George Street just after 8am on Saturday, February 1.

It was alleged Stevenson proceeded to throw pieces of tile, a television aerial and a chimney pot at police officers stood below and at members of the public who had gathered nearby.

In the process it was claimed he damaged a chimney stack and a Lincolnshire Police Vauxhall Astra, which had its windscreen smashed by the debris.

At Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, March 6, Stevenson, of George Street, Sleaford, pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to the incident.

He admitted to one charge of a Section Four Public Order Offence as an alternative to affray, one charge of assault by beating, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and two charges of damaging property.

Judge Simon Hirst remanded Stevenson into custody for sentencing at the same court on Friday, March 13.