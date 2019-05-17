Sleaford man awaiting trial over shop thefts after already being convicted of another theft and burglary

A Sleaford man has been convicted for burglary at the town’s railway station and will appear in court again over two shop thefts.

Paul Mason, 39, from Mount Pleasant, Sleaford, pleaded guilty to the burglary of Sleaford station at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday April 29.

Mason also pleaded guilty and was convicted of a shop theft from Tesco’s Northgate store in Sleaford.

Mason was ordered by the court to comply with a drug rehabilitation order for six months.

He was then arrested on May 14 and charged with two thefts in Sleaford - one from the Co-op food store and one from Sainsbury’s.

He was bailed from Magistrates Court for trial later this year.