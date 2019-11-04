Sleaford man grew cannabis to feed £200 a week habit

A Sleaford man grew his own supplies of cannabis because he could not afford the cost of his £200 a week habit, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Paul Bond had 15 cannabis plants growing in an out-building and over 200 seedlings which had been planted in the previous week.

But his drug growing exploits were ended when police carried out a raid on his home in May 2018.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that officers went to the house and discovered the plants during a search.

“The defendant said he had a cannabis habit of £200 a week. He said that this set up was for him to produce cannabis for himself so that he did not have to pay the £200 a week.

Bond, 35, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford, admitted a charge of producing cannabis between January 1 and May 31, 2018. He was given a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder William Harbage QC told him “You were, I am told, spending £200 a week on cannabis. You couldn’t afford that. The solution is not to grow your own. The solution is to stop. Whatever you think about it, cannabis is illegal.”

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said: “He is a man of good character with a young family. Sometimes perfectly good people do stupid things.”