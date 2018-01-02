Sleaford man named and shamed by police after being arrested for drink-driving

A Sleaford man has been arrested and named by Lincolnshire Police, suspected of driving a vehicle when over the legal alcohol limit.

The ‘Think Don’t Drink’ campaign by the county’s force runs into the New Year, releasing the identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drink or drugs via its website.

The force hopes that this will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Christopher Hodgson, 43, of, Southgate, Sleaford, was arrested on North Road, Bourne, for driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit on New Years Eve, according to the latest police statement. He will appear at Boston Magistrates on January 24.

Lincolnshire Police has made over 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and over 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs. Nearly 70% of those people were charged.

A recent study by the Press Association found that the force charges more offenders than anywhere else in the UK.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, says: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence call 101 or 999 in an emergency.