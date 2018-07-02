Spate of thefts from vehicles in Ancaster

Police officers have opened an investigation into a series of overnight thefts from vehicles in the Minerva Close area of Ancaster.

Lincolnshire Police say they have received six reports of vehicles being broken into overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The force is appealing to anyone who witnessed anything in the area, or has any CCTV footage to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “We are also appealing to anyone who believes they have been the victim of this offence overnight and haven’t reported so to officers, to get in touch. We would like to hear from you even if nothing was taken or you believe your car, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - put the reference (incident 57 of July 1) in the subject box. Call 101 quoting incident 57 of July 1; or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org