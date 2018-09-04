Spate of vehicle vandalism continues in Metheringham

Two more vehicles have been reported damaged in Metheringham.

Two cars have had windows smashed on Paddock Lane in the village, but nothing was taken.

Police say this is reported to have happened between 9.30pm last night (Monday) and 8am this morning.

Another vehicle had had a window smashed on Fen Lane the same night and six cars were damaged by vandals one night last week in the village.

If you have any information for police on these incidents, you are asked to contact 101 quoting incident 59 and 71 of September 4 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.