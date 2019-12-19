Spotting the signs of domestic violence

Beauty professionals and estate agents across Lincolnshire are being invited to learn how to spot the signs of domestic abuse.

As part of the #cutitout campaign, an awareness event on February 13, 2020 will give professionals the tools and confidence to know what to do if they suspect a client is in trouble and to know where to safely refer their clients to get help or support.

Professionals who attend the event will be helped to spot the signs of domestic abuse, particularly the more subtle elements of coercion and control. They will also be given advice on how to support clients, what to say, what to avoid saying, and what other support is available locally and nationally.

The #cutitout campaign originated in Norwich following a tragic murder. In 2017, weeks after confiding in her hairdresser, Kerri McAuley was killed by her abusive boyfriend. At a hair appointment three weeks before her death, Kerri confessed to her hairdresser that she feared for her safety, telling her ‘I know he’s going to kill me’.

Jade Sullivan, domestic abuse coordinator at the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership, said: “We know that people experiencing domestic abuse may not have many opportunities to talk to people alone and sometimes the only place is to their hairdressers/barbers or to get their nails done. We know the relationship between these professionals and their clients is often close and they can potentially help spot the signs of abuse that others might not see.

“Survivors have told us they have made visits to estate agents and have trusted them with their plans to try to break free from abuse.

“These professionals are experienced listeners, personally interested in the lives of those around them. Clients tend to feel comfortable talking to them and confiding in them. With this in mind, we want to give them the information and confidence they need, to help support their clients and give them options where possible.”

To register, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/83958503143

For more information on services in Lincolnshire, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/safer-lincolnshire-partnership/