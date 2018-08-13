Suspected arson and criminal damage in Billingborough area

Police want to speak to two teenagers in connection with a suspected arson in the Billingborough area last week.

On the evening of Tuesday August 7, just before 6.30pm emergency services were called to reports of a small grass fire on the lower bank of the stream that runs under Billingborough Road, Horbling.

The targeted part of the bank is next to Billingborough playing fields and well used by walkers.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of the neighbourhood policing team said: “This was a ‘deliberate ignition’ and an offence of arson.

“Two teenage males were seen leaving the area at around the time the fire started. They were last seen disappearing on foot over the road at the field side of the Primary School.

“One youth was described as wearing a white short sleeved T-shirt patterned with dark blue spots.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 554 of August 7 if you have any information about this.

○ Sometime overnight on Tuesday August 7 to Wednesday August 8, the security lock on the gates to the allotments on Birthorpe Road, Billingborough were damaged.

This is the second time in five weeks and the third in five months that such damage has been caused to the locks, according to police.

Call 101 quoting incident 171 of August 8 if you have any information.

Alternately call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.