Suspicions raised as intruder leaves footprints on lawn of property in Nocton

Police are investigating after a report in Nocton that an intruder is believed to have been lurking in someone’s garden and left footprints.

The suspicious circumstances have been flagged up by PCSO Kat Szaban of the local policing team

She says: “We have received a report of an unknown person entering a private garden between 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 1 and 6am on Wednesday May 2.

“Nothing was taken, but the gate has been unbolted and footprints left in the grass.

“If you have any information please contact our force control room on 101 quoting incident number 290 of May 2 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”