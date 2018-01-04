‘Tell them to run fast and keep running’ biker’s anger as thieves prevent him getting to work as paramedic

A paramedic from Heckington has expressed his frustration after discovering thieves had tampered with his motorbike that he uses to get to work.

Shane Searby‎from Heckington took to his local Facebook page to express his outrage at the increasing number of incidents of theft and damage in the village.

He said yesterday (Wednesday) morning: “Just about to go to work to find the seat has been ripped off my motorbike and the battery stolen, down Church Street.

“Well done, you stopped a paramedic getting to work.”

He appealed for anyone information or CCTV footage to be passed to the police, call 101.

Mr Searby told The Standard: “It’s happening too much in Heckington now. There’s constantly reports of vandalism and thefts from garages and sheds. We had a push bike stolen last month from the garage and now the motorbikes have been vandalised and my battery stolen.”

He is also a member of Lincoln-based Warlocks Motorcycle Club and added: “If you know who did it, tell them to run fast and keep running.”