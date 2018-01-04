‘Tell them to run fast and keep running’ biker’s anger as thieves prevent him getting to work as paramedic

A paramedic from Heckington has expressed his frustration after discovering thieves had tampered with his motorbike that he uses to get to work.
Shane Searbyfrom Heckington took to his local Facebook page to express his outrage at the increasing number of incidents of theft and damage in the village.
He said yesterday (Wednesday) morning: “Just about to go to work to find the seat has been ripped off my motorbike and the battery stolen, down Church Street.
“Well done, you stopped a paramedic getting to work.”
He appealed for anyone information or CCTV footage to be passed to the police, call 101.
Mr Searby told The Standard: “It’s happening too much in Heckington now. There’s constantly reports of vandalism and thefts from garages and sheds. We had a push bike stolen last month from the garage and now the motorbikes have been vandalised and my battery stolen.”
He is also a member of Lincoln-based Warlocks Motorcycle Club and added: “If you know who did it, tell them to run fast and keep running.”