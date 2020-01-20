Theft of tractor diesel from farm in Welbourn

Police are appealing for witnesses after tractor diesel was stolen from a storage tank on a farm in Welbourn.

A report from PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham policing team said the theft from the farm on The Green in the village happened between 9am and 11am on Thursday, January 16.

Lincolnshire Police

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 263 of January 16. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK anonymously, on 0800 555 111.