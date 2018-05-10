Thieves remove gate to steal trailer from rear garden

Thieves have taken a trailer from the rear garden of a house in Swaton in a seemingly well-planned operation.

According to PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard from Sleaford Rural Neighbourhood Policing team, between Friday and Sunday, intruders have crossed a field off Swaton Lane in Swaton village leading to the victims’ address.

He explains: “They have removed the hinges on a swing gate and stolen a 3x4 trailer from the rear garden and made off in an unknown direction. Should anyone have seen anything suspicious in the village of Swaton around those days please call us on 101 and quote Occurrence 18000205697.”