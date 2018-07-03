Thieves remove side of a barn to steal tractor

Farm machinery has been stolen in an elaborate break in at a barn in Welbourn.

According to PCSO Kat Szaban of the local policing team, intruders have cut a chain on a gate leading into a field off Cliff Road, Welbourn sometime between Sunday and Monday.

They have then pulled the wooden panels off the side of a barn to get in in order to break the locks off the doors and steal a tractor and flail mower.

If you have any information about this incident call police on 101 quoting incident 469 of July 2 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.