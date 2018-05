A cast iron post box has been ripped from a brick gate pillar on the end of a driveway in Brant Broughton and stolen.

The brazen theft is said to have taken place within a short space of time, between 6.50am and 7.30am yesterday morning (Monday), say police.

The incident took place at a property on Sleaford Road, Brant Broughton.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 111 of May 14 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.