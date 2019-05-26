Thieves steal copper wiring from Folkingham electricty substation over space of five days

Thieves have stolen a quantity of copper wiring from an electricity substation at Folkingham and police say this type of crime is on the rise again.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough neighbourhood policing team, the substation on Billingborough Road in Folkingham was targeted from, Saturday May 18 to Thursday May 23.

She said: “This type of crime is on the rise and is happening all over our county along with theft of lead from our rural churches.

“Therefore please be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately either on 101 or 999.”

If you can assist with enquiries call 101 quoting incident number 165 of May 23.

Alternately please call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.