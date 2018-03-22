Thieves steal cross from parish church near Sleaford

Heartless thieves have stolen a cross and lectern from a parish church near Sleaford.

The brass cross and brass reading lectern have been snatched from St Lucia’s Church in Dembleby.

According to Sleaford police, the thieves entered the church between 1pm and 1.30pm on March 13.

A police spokesman said: “If anyone spots these unusual items up for sale or anywhere else, please contact 101 and quote crime number 18000115588. Any information would be appreciated.”

Stolen - the brass lectern taken from St Lucia's Church. EMN-180322-121720001