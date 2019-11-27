Thieves steal large amount of cigarettes in Co-op burglary at Ruskington

Police officers were called to the Co-op food store in Ruskington on Monday after thieves broke in.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary at the Lincolnshire Co-op on Ruskington High Street.

The break in is said to have happened between 1am and 3am on Monday morning and a large quantity of cigarettes was taken during the burglary.

A police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information that can assist with our investigation, they should call us on 101, referring to incident 27 of November 25.”

The store was temporarily closed as a result of the incident but is said to have re-opened by mid-morning and is trading again.

Staff are working with police to help with their investigation.